MK Stalin & Shivraj Chouhan Extend Greetings To Bhagwant Mann For Taking Oath As Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin, on Wednesday, extended greetings to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann, who earlier in the day took oath as Punjab Chief Minister. Taking to Twitter, Stalin wrote, "My hearty wishes to Thiru. Bhagwant Mann, who is swearing-in as Chief Minister of Punjab today."

"Tamil Nadu & Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights & rights of the state in the Indian Union. Wishing the new government in Punjab, a successful tenure," Stalin added.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated Mann as he took oath as Punjab CM. "Congratulations and best wishes to Shri @BhagwantMann ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab," Chouhan tweeted.

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ लेने पर श्री @BhagwantMann जी को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 16, 2022

Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

The oath-taking ceremony took place at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, in the presence of the party leader Arvind Kejriwal. On the big day, Bhagwant Mann, wearing his signature yellow turban, announced that his government belongs to everyone and even to those who did not vote for his party. Punjab CM Mann also noted that we are living in a democracy and, therefore, we need to behave with humility towards everyone.

It is pertinent to mention here that AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won the elections from the Dhuri Assembly constituency by a margin of 65,858 votes. Post his election triumph, PM Narendra Modi assured the party of all possible support from the Centre for Punjab's welfare. Mann had contested the election from the Sangrur constituency in the Dhuri district in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state.

Image: PTI/ANI