MK Stalin Announces DMK's Vision For Tamil Nadu In 10 Years, Rolls Out Seven Resolutions

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief MK Stalin on Sunday announced his party's vision for Tamil Nadu for the next 10 years centering it around bringing a double-digit economic growth along with stressing on education, employment, agriculture, and infrastructure. With the TN polls inching closer, Stalin who is eyeing a maiden term as the Chief Minister addressed a rally in Trichy rolling out seven resolutions for the state's governance if DMK was to assume power.

"Every ration cardholder housewife will get Rs 1,000 per month if DMK comes into power in Tamil Nadu. We will work on water management and provide drinking water for all. Wastage of water into the sea will be reduced to 15 percent from the present 50 percent," he said.

"The target is to have double-digit economic growth over the next 10 years to double the per capita income to four lakh per annum. In each year 10 lakh job opportunities will be created. In 10 years we will uplift 1 crore people from the low-level poverty line and make Tamil Nadu the first state without poverty," Stalin stated.

Additionally, MK Stalin said that he will also focus on the growth of agriculture, education and welfare, urban development, rural infrastructure development, and social justice in the state.

DMK's campaign for Tamil Nadu polls

DMK Chief MK Stalin has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign, setting a target of 200+ seats for the upcoming 2021 polls. Highlighting the "lack of governance" by the AIADMK-led Palaniswami government and touching upon sensitive issues like NEET-related suicides, the leader has been holding gram sabhas across the state. Under these, Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi and sister Kanimozhi have met people from all 234 constituencies to know the '10 years of the misrule' of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings.

Additionally, the Congress has bolstered DMK's efforts with Rahul Gandhi visiting the state thrice in the past 3 months - holding meetings with students, weavers, fishermen, farmers, MSME workers etc. The TN elections will be held on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2.

(With Agency Inputs)

