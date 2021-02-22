MK Stalin Blames Centre For Puducherry Govt Collapse; Affirms 'will Go To People's Forum'

On Monday, DMK president MK Stalin directly held the BJP government at the Centre responsible for the collapse of the V Narayanasamy-led government in Puducherry. With 2 MLAs, DMK is a key constituent of the Congress-led alliance in the Union Territory. Terming this as an "abuse of power", Stalin congratulated outgoing CM Narayanasamy for having the courage of preserving democracy. Moreover, he affirmed, "The DMK-Congress alliance will go to the people's forum". Earlier in the day, the ruling coalition MLAs staged a walkout from the House after Narayanasamy moved the motion seeking a vote of confidence. The Congress-led alliance lost the majority as it had the support of only 12 MLAs in the 26-member Puducherry Assembly. After losing the trust vote, the CM submitted his resignation to the L-G.

'People of Puducherry trust us'

In his speech before the floor test, V Narayanasamy accused former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and the Centre of colluding with the opposition to topple his government. Interestingly, Bedi was replaced by Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on February 16. According to him, the Union government betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting requisite funds. Highlighting that his government had won all the by-elections in the last 5 years, he affirmed that the people of the Union Territory has trust in the government.

Congress leader V Narayanasamy remarked, "Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested."

"We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us," he added.

Crisis in Puducherry

The crisis escalated in Puducherry on February 17 when Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter saying that the V Narayansamy-led government has lost its majority owing to the resignation of 4 Congress legislators- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao and the disqualification of N Dhanavelou. Namassivayam and Theeppainjan have already joined BJP. On February 18, N Rangasamy, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan met Soundararajan personally and reiterated their request for the current government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Consenting to this demand, the L-G directed that a special Assembly session will be summoned only for the purpose of conducting the trust vote. Mentioning that voting must take place by show of hands, she made it clear that the proceedings shall not be delayed beyond 5 pm at any cost. The government's hopes were dented further as Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK legislator Venkatesan resigned on February 21. At present, the opposition has 14 MLAs.

