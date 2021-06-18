MK Stalin Calls On Congress Leaders Sonia, Rahul Gandhi A Day After Meeting PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi along with former President Rahul Gandhi on Friday. It is said that Stalin discussed the new government's schemes and policies in Tamil Nadu, where Congress is said to be its alliance partner. This was the first meeting of Stalin with the Congress top leadership after taking over as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Rahul Gandhi and Stalin both took to Twitter to share visuals of the meeting. Interestingly, the DMK chief described his meeting with the Congress top leadership as "close to the heart" while he had termed his meeting with PM Narendra Modi a day ago as "satisfactory".

Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin's tweets:

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and I had the pleasure of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri M. K. Stalin and Smt. Durgavathy Stalin earlier today.



We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong & prosperous state for the Tamil people. pic.twitter.com/ES9FylkVRh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 18, 2021

Stalin's meeting with PM Modi

Stalin's meeting with Sonia Gandhi comes a day after he met PM Modi. In his meeting with PM Modi at his official residence (7 Lok Kalyan Marg), the Tamil Nadu CM submitted a memorandum comprising a wide range of issues. As per reports, Stalin said that PM Modi had assured the Centre's cooperation and assistance to the state to facilitate the development and that he could be contacted anytime regarding any issues pertaining to Tamil Nadu.

In his memorandum submitted to PM Modi, CM Stalin sought Tamil to be declared as an official language in India and adopt its use in the Madras High Court. The DMK chief sought the setting-up of a new All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Coimbatore, making it the second such campus in the state with the first one being constructed at Madurai. Pressing on the issue of NEET, CM Stalin reiterated DMK's demand for cancellation of the exams while seeking Thiruvalluvar's Thirukkural to be declared as national literature.

Further, CM Stalin urged PM Modi to grant equal rights to Eelam Tamils (Tamilians from Sri Lanka). Issues regarding the withdrawal of the three farm laws, National Education Policy (NEP), early commencement of vaccine production of Chengalpattu complex, and revival of Sethusamudram project were also raised by CM Stalin during his meeting with PM Modi. Here as well, Stalin and PMO both had taken to Twitter to apprise about the meeting.