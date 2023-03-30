MK Stalin Condemns Hindi Imposition In Labelling Curd, Says 'disregard To Mother Tongue'

Condemning the imposition of Hindi even in labelling curd, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, March 29 said those responsible for it would be banished from southern parts of the country.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin posted a news report on the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India directing Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to label curd as “dahi” prominently.

"The unabashed insistence of Hindi Imposition has come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil and Kannada in our own states. Such brazen disregard for our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from the South forever," MK Stalin said.

According to reports, FSSAI directed the KMF to use the Kannada equivalent for curd “mosaru” in brackets. “The FSSAI clarification on labelling curd has come recently after Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka milk federations sought usage of local names on the curd sachets,” a media report said. Also, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation has been told by FSSAI that Tamil words “tair” or “tayir” could be used in brackets.

Further, KMF sources confirmed the receipt of the letter from FSSAI. Narasimhamurthy, the President of Bengaluru Milk Union Ltd., one of the largest milk unions in the state, said that the Board would consider the attempt to impose Hindi and will write again to FSSAI seeking a review.