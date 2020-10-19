MK Stalin Hits Out At AIADMK, Calls Arumughaswamy Commission "an Eyewash"

Accusing the AIADMK Govt for making a mockery out of the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, Opposition leader and DMK President MK Stalin taking to Twitter questioned why Deputy CM O Panneerselvam who raised suspicion over Jaya's death has not appeared before the commission in 22 months.

In a tweet putting out a statement on Sunday, the DMK Chief MK Stalin said that the AIADMK government had constituted the Justice (retd.) Arumughaswamy Commission, to probe former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s hospitalization and death, only as an “eyewash”. He accused the AIADMK of having subsequently made the existence of the panel “meaningless”, and said that when the DMK is elected to power, it would unmask those responsible for her death and bring them to justice.

The Justice Arumughaswamy Commission was created on 25th September 2017 with the ultimatum to submit the report in 3 months. It has been three years since the Commission was formed. "It was supposed to submit the report by the time of Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary (February 24) this year, but has been given another extension,” Stalin said.

Earlier in February this year, in a public meeting, the DMK chief had also stated that when the DMK comes to power, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EPS and Deputy CM OPS would have to face justice in the case. “They can escape now, but we will definitely catch them once we come to power. When Jayalalithaa was CM, she died under mysterious circumstances, and the current government is functioning under that shadow. They are not bothered about the people. we are fighting against the citizenship amendment act for the people, we will fight for the Former Chief minister,” Mr. Stalin said.

Rubbishing Stalin's comments on the panel as well as the probe into Tamil Nadu's former CM J Jayalalithaa's death, AIADMK Fisheries Minister J Jayakumar speaking to republic said, "Neither the Deputy CM not the other members of the AIADMK have stalled the panel's proceedings. Due to genuine reasons, with the court's understanding, an extension has been granted for the same. Mr. Stalin says, if DMK comes to power, we'll find the cause of Amma's death, but the truth is people of Tamil Nadu favor the AIADMK. DMK won't come to power. Stalin will not come to power. This is a political vendetta against the ruling government before the assembly elections next year."

