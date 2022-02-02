MK Stalin Invites Sonia Gandhi, 36 Others To Join Him In Fighting 'societal Injustice'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and leader of the Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin has urged 37 leaders of key political parties to join his 'All India Federation for Social Justice' in a letter he shared on February 2. Stalin's address was directed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with others for their participation in the new faction he launched on January 26. Taking to Twitter, the Tamil Nadu CM wrote in his message, "Let's come together as a true Union of States with conviction, to ensure 'Everything for Everyone'."

Today, I've written this letter to 37 leaders of key political parties inviting them to be part of the All India Federation for Social Justice, I had announced on 26 January 2022. Let's come together as a true Union of States with conviction, to ensure 'Everything for Everyone'. pic.twitter.com/dNeguLCl5r — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 2, 2022

What is the All India Federation for Social Justice?

As defined by Stalin himself, the Federation has been launched to provide a common platform to "all leaders, members of civil society and like-minded people" and inspire them to achieve principles of federalism and social justice at a national level.

"It is the belief that everyone deserves equal economic, political and social rights and opportunities", the TN CM wrote in his letter.

What did Stalin say?

In his letter addressed to the said leaders, Stalin pointed out how his state has developed in all spheres and has eradicated inequality thanks to the social justice revolution brought about by DMK leader, the late Thanthai Periyar.

"As I write this, our unique, diverse, multicultural federation is under threat of bigotry and religious hegemony. These forces can only be fought if all who believe in equality, self-respect and social justice unite together," Stalin wrote.

Stating that the DMK has established itself as being against societal injustice by mandating 29% OBC reservations in the state's medical and dental courses, Stalin underlined that reservation is not the only way to ensure social justice. "We must take extraordinary steps to eradicate gender discrimination along with caste discrimination, and also enable the differently-abled to complete in the mainstream," Stalin said.

"I firmly believe that the time has finally arrived to stand together as a true Union of States to achieve the aforesaid objectives. We must unite with the same conviction and purpose as we did in order to establish the Mandal Commission," he added.

Saying that this federation will create a roadmap to fight social injustice, he asked the leaders to identify "appropriate individuals" as a representative for the same.

