MK Stalin Invites Tejashwi, Omar Abdullah To Autobiography Release; Mamata, KCR Snubbed

In a star-studded event, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Monday, is set to unveil his autobiography - 'Ungalil Oruvan' (One among you) in Chennai. As per the invitation to the function, senior Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Pinarayi Vijayan, Omar Abdullah and Tejashwi Yadav are set to be present at the event. This comes in close heels after Stalin accepted Mamata Banerjee's invite for an all-Opposition meet in Delhi.

Star-studded autobiography event for MK Stalin

Curiously, Stalin's close CMs - Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Telangana's K Chandrashekhara Rao and Andhra's Jagan Mohan Reddy were not among the dignitaries invited. On the other hand, this is the second time Tejashwi Yadav is being invited to an Opposition meet in the South. Previously, KCR had flown him to Hyderabad for his third front meeting.

As per reports, the DMK chief’s autobiography will describe the first 23 years of his life - including his school life, college years and his jail stint during the 1975 emergency under MISA. Other dignataries attending the event include - renowned poet Vairamuthu, actor Sathyaraj too will be present. The event will also have DMK's head honchos - TR Baalu, Durai Murugan and Kanimozhi.

Stalin's journey

Born to former CM MK Karunanidhi's second wife Dayalu Ammal on 1 June 1953 - MK Stalin was the poet-neta's third son. Named after the Father of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin, Karunanidhi's youngest son joined the DMK Youth Wing and campaigned for his uncle Murisoli Maran in 1967. Progressing in his political journey, Stalin was soon elected to DMK's General committee in 1973.

During the 1975-76 emergency, Stalin had been jailed by the Indira Gandhi govt under the stringent MISA (Management Maintenance of Internal Security Act) while protesting against the Emergency. Stalin was allegedly beaten up in custody and fellow DMK member C. Chittibabu allegedly died of injuries in police torture while protecting the DMK scion. After being released from jail, Stalin contested his first Assembly polls from Thousand Lights constituency in 1989. He held the Chennai-based constituency four times, before he shifted to Kolathur in 2011.

As his father Karunanidhi's health deteriorated, he named Stalin as his successor, leading to a fallout between his elder brother MK Alagiri and his family. Alagiri was expelled from DMK by his father Karunanidhi in 2014 over several criminal charges and also fell out with the Maran family - which owns the Sun network. In 2018, after Karunanidhi passed away, Stalin was voted unanimously as DMK chief by the party. After ten years of work to revive DMK, Stalin tasted victory in 2021 - with the DMK bagging seats while its allies bagged - Congress (18), VCK (4), CPI (2), CPM (2) seats.