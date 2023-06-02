MK Stalin Joins Forces With Arvind Kejriwal To Battle BJP; 'We Can Defeat BJP'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, June 1 to seek support in their campaign against the Centre's recent ordinance aimed at asserting control over administrative services in the national capital.

Kejriwal, who has been on a nationwide tour to garner opposition parties' backing against the ordinance, expressed concern over the central government's move, stating, "If the elected government does not have control over the bureaucrats, then there is no point in having an elected government. For the first time in history, they nullified a Supreme Court order. This is unconstitutional and undemocratic." He stressed that if elected governments do not have control over bureaucrats, it renders their role ineffective.

During the meeting in Chennai, Kejriwal and Mann discussed the implications of the ordinance with CM Stalin, who assured them of DMK's support. "The BJP government will bring an ordinance on Delhi, and the DMK will strongly oppose it," Stalin said, referring to Kejriwal as a good friend.

''We had a discussion on other leaders' views, and I appeal to all leaders to support Arvind Kejriwal," the chief ministers issued a joint statement reiterating their commitment to opposing the 'undemocratic and unconstitutional' ordinance.

The meeting with the Tamil Nadu chief minister is part of Kejriwal’s nationwide tour, which began on May 23, to seek help from opposition parties against the ordinance. Kejriwal will meet Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on June 2.

As Kejriwal continues his efforts to garner support from opposition leaders across the country, the meeting comes after Mamata Banerjee has already met several opposition leaders from across the country, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao. While all these leaders have been keen on a common strategy, Mamata Banerjee has also met Naveen Patnaik, who has announced he will stay away from any opposition formation.

The Delhi CM also expressed his intention to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, hoping to secure the Congress' support. However, reports have indicated that some Congress leaders from Punjab and Delhi have advised against supporting Kejriwal, considering him a "B-team" of the BJP. On May 28, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he wouldn't support Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his fight against central ordinance on services in Delhi as the AAP chief follows "hard Hindutva."

Here are the statements from leaders who have extended their support against the BJP:

Kejriwal met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, seeking support against the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi. Banerjee extended her party's support to Kejriwal's campaign, stating, "They (BJP) want to control all agencies, including the judiciary; this ordinance undermines the Constitution. I support Kejriwal and will fight the BJP. We can defeat them in the Rajya Sabha before the 2024 LS polls."

Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav flew to Delhi on May 21 and met Arvind Kejriwal for the Delhi CM's Rajya Sabha "plan" that could be a "semi-final" before the general elections. Nitish, in his meeting, said, "The Supreme Court has given the Delhi government the right to work; how can you take it away? This is astonishing. We are with the AAP and will hold more meetings. We are trying to unite as many opposition parties as possible and run a nationwide campaign regarding this." Tejashwi Yadav added that the centre's move was a "danger to democracy." "They are trying to change the Constitution. We won't let that happen," he said.

The Delhi CM also met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on May 24 and 25, respectively, in Mumbai to discuss the plan to block the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha. Uddhav Thackrey, affirming his support for Kejriwal, said, "We have all come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties; in fact, they (the Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against democracy and the constitution." Pawar, too, had previously advised Kejriwal to consolidate support from all non-BJP parties.

Prior to this, Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, in support of Kejriwal, tweeted, "The Delhi ordinance is an insult to the judiciary. This is the result of the negative politics of the BJP and also of democratic injustice." He added, "The BJP knows that it will be defeated in all the seats of Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections; that is why it is already taking revenge from the public. This is murder of the mandate in the name of an ordinance."

K. Chandrashekar Rao has also stated, "It is an elected government and not a nominated government." People will teach a lesson to the Centre, as they did in Karnataka recently. The country will fight unitedly against such undemocratic practises," he said. "They should have learned a lesson after the humiliating defeat in Karnataka. If the Government of India doesn’t honour the Supreme Court, then what's the fate of the country?" the Telangana CM further added.