Praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his arguments in the Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday thanked him for expressing the ideas of the Indian constitution in an empathetic manner. Taking to Twitter, he said that Rahul Gandhi has voiced the "long-standing arguments of Tamils" which rests on unique and cultural, and political roots and values self-respect.

Dear @RahulGandhi, I thank you on behalf of all Tamils for your rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner. (1/2) — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 3, 2022



This came in the view of the statements made by Rahul Gandhi who was the first to speak in the Parliament on Wednesday. The Congress leader during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the presidential speech launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP and said that the concept of "king" has come back which was destroyed by the Congress in 1947. He further said that in India which has been described as a union of states and not as a nation in the constitution, no one can rule over the people of a state in India and cannot suppress different languages and cultures.

Centre can never rule over Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

During this while, among the various elements that he touched upon, Rahul Gandhi who quoted Tamil Nadu multiple times mentioned that his "brother from Tamil Nadu" has the same right just like his "sister from Maharashtra". He also said that claim the BJP government at the Centre can never rule Tamil Nadu. "You will never ever in your entire life rule over Tamil Nadu or its people. It has never happened in the past 3000 years. You can see the examples of Ashoka and Maurya kingdoms, it has always been ruled by conversation and negotiations", he claimed.

Going further he added, "You people think that you can suppress the language, culture, and the histories of the state but you have no idea what you are dealing with. The people of Tamil Nadu have an idea of Tamil Nadu, Tamil language, and also of India. Kerala people have an idea of the culture and tradition. This is our strength and I learned from the people of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, and even from you".

In another argument, Rahul Gandhi referred to the NEET issue in the Southern state and alleged that the idea of Tamil Nadu has been excluded from Indian institutions. "They will keep coming to you again and again with NEET and you will just tell them to go out as you don't have a space in your frame because only the king has a voice", he argued.



Image: PTI