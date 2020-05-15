MK Stalin Plays Down Promises Made By Centre, Says There Is No Clear Plan

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin criticised PM Modi-led Union government for making another "fake promise" of creating two crore jobs in the country, similar to the "fake promise" of depositing Rs 15 lakh during the 2014 campaign to be the Prime Minister.

Stalin plays down Union govt's promise

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Stalin said that there is no clear agenda or method of implementing the financial package to revive the economy which has almost come to a standstill since the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

During the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, Modi had stated that Rs 15 lakh will be made available to every citizen's account since his administration will bring back all the money lost due to corruption. According to a fact check done by BOOM Live, Modi had said, "If even once, the money hoarded by these crooks in banks abroad, even if we bring only that back, every poor Indian would get free of cost Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakhs, just like that. There's so much money." However, there was no mention of the same in the party's manifesto for the elections.

Stalin, who is a part of the principal opposition to Modi's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been critical of the government's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, had hit out multiple times over the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the second tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. Sitharaman said eight crore migrant workers will get five kgs of grains and one kg of pulses free for two months, while 50 lakh street vendors rendered jobless by the lockdown would be given a working capital loan of Rs 10,000 each. As many as 2.5 crore farmers will be provided Rs 2 lakh crore of concessional credit through Kisan Credit Cards.

On Wednesday, she had announced the first package which focused on MSMEs. The first 15 measures to revitalise the MSME sector include Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs, Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for MSMEs, Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds, revising the definition of MSMEs and the prohibition of global tenders in government procurement tenders up to Rs 200 crore.

