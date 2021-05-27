MK Stalin Proposes Use Of Chengalpet Facility For Vaccine Production, Appeals To PM Modi

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin proposed that the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) in Chengalpet should be made functional to enhance the vaccine production capacity. In a letter addressed to PM Modi on Wednesday, Stalin pointed out that the modern vaccine manufacturing facility established by HLL Bio-Tech Limited under the aegis of the Union Health Ministry was lying unutilized. He lamented that no private player could be engaged to run IVC until now despite the fact that the Centre has invested around Rs.700 crore in this establishment.

The letter read, "At the outset, I wish to thank the Central Government for the support extended to Tamil Nadu in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Mass vaccination is the most potent weapon available to us in this fight and hence it is absolutely necessary that we must ramp up the domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity, in accordance with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Self-sufficient India".

A total of 60,71,479 persons have been inoculated in Tamil Nadu, 19,76,396 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

The DMK supremo urged the Union government to hand over the assets of IVC to the state on lease without any past liabilities and with full operational freedom. In such a scenario, the TN CM promised that a private partner shall be engaged immediately to start vaccine production at the earliest. Moreover, he assured that an arrangement can be made via which the Centre can recover a part of its investment.

Lockdown in TN extended by one week

At present, there are 3,10,224 active novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu while 16,13,221 patients have been discharged and 21,815 deaths have been reported. The lockdown was extended from May 24 till May 31 with the imposition of additional restrictions. For instance, all shops and establishments will remain shut in the state. On May 23, all shops remained open from 6 am to 9 pm to allow citizens to replenish their supplies for the lockdown period. While home delivery of essential items including milk and groceries is allowed, public movement has been permitted only for the urgent medical requirements or a death in the family.