MK Stalin Seeks PM Modi's Intervention As Centre Rejects Tamil Nadu's Republic Day Tableau

Ahead of the Republic Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his 'deep disappointment' at the state being deprived of the opportunity to participate in the celebrations to be held on January 26 in New Delhi.

In the letter, Stalin has pointed out that the Ministry of Defence had proposed the theme of the tableaux for the Republic Day Parade as 'India at 75-Freedom Struggle. Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, actions at 75 and Resolve at 75' and accordingly, Tamil Nadu had submitted sketches choosing 'Tamil Nadu in the Freedom Struggle' depicting the renowned freedom fighters from the state like VO Chindambaranar, Subramania Bharathi, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Marudhupandiyar brothers.

The representatives of the State appeared before the Expert Committee for selection for Tebaleux thrice. "I am given to understand that Tamil Nadu was not called for the fourth round of meeting and it was informed that the State has been left out while shortlisting, "CM Stalin said to PM Modi.

He added, "This is a matter of grave concern to the State of Tamil Nadu and its people and I request your urgent intervention to arrange to include the tableau of Tamil Nadu that will showcase the freedom fighters of Tamil Nadu in the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi."

In my letter to Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @NarendraModi, I've requested his urgent intervention to arrange to include the tableau of Tamil Nadu as this is a matter of grave concern to the State of Tamil Nadu and its people. pic.twitter.com/0byXlYStCc — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 17, 2022

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a letter, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the central government's decision to exclude the proposed tableau of the State for the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

Republic Day celebrations altered amid COVID spike

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and other concerned Ministries held a meeting in which it altered the Republic Day celebrations.

An official well-versed with the development said, "All invitees attending parade at Rajpath on Republic Day have to strictly comply with the COVID-19 advisory that includes temperature check, sanitiser, mask, and social distancing." He added, "Entry to Republic Day Celebrations-2022 will be strictly through Invitation Card. All those, who don't have a valid Invitation Card are advised to watch the live programme at home. Children below 15 years of age are not allowed to be part of the celebrations at Rajpath. And no standing spectators would be allowed."

A contingent of five Central Asian nations who will be chief guests for Republic Day 2022 celebrations, has arrived in New Delhi to participate in the event.

Image: Twitter