MK Stalin Signs 5 Orders On Day 1 As TN CM; Free Bus Travel For Women, COVID Aid Approved

Kickstarting his tenure as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, DMK president MK Stalin signed 5 Government Orders catering to various sections of society. For instance, all 'rice' ration cardholders will receive Rs.4000 out of which Rs.2000 will be distributed in May itself to provide some relief to the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fulfilling its manifesto promise, the DMK government has slashed the price of Aavin milk by Rs.3. Moreover, all women can travel in state-owned buses for free from May 8 onwards.

The Tamil Nadu government will bear the extra cost of Rs.1200 crore incurred due to this. Moreover, a new scheme- 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhal Amaichar' (Chief Minister in your constituency) has been introduced. Under the aegis of this scheme, a new department will be created to address all complaints of the people in the first 100 days of the state government. In another major decision, the expenses for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals will be covered under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and will be reimbursed to the hospitals by the TN government.

TN Assembly polls

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, DMK returned to power after 10 years by successfully thwarting AIADMK's bid for re-election. As a part of the winning alliance, DMK, Congress, VCK, CPI and CPI(M) won 133, 18, 4, 2 and 2 seats respectively. On the other hand, AIADMK was reduced to 66 seats. On the other hand, BJP won 4 seats, thus marking its presence in the state Assembly after 20 years. PMK too managed to bag 5 seats. In terms of vote share, DMK polled just 4.41% more than AIADMK. Earlier in the day, DMK chief MK Stalin was sworn in as the new CM of Tamil Nadu and 33 other MLAs took oath as Ministers.

Here are some of DMK's poll promises: