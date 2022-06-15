Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday joined the foray in attacking the ruling-BJP government in the Centre over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by calling it an outrageous act of political vendetta against the Grand Old Party.

Taking on his Twitter, CM MK Stalin condemned the ED's investigation and accused the BJP-led-central government of using the central agency for political vendetta. "I condemn the outrageous act of political vendetta against Congress party and its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the ruling BJP govt using the Enforcement Directorate," DMK supremo said in his tweet on Tuesday. Adding further, Stalin accused the saffron party of using diversionary tactics like ED's questioning to prevent the public's ire against it and stated that political opponents should fight "politically" without bringing ED. "Having no answers to the pressing issues of the common man, BJP uses such diversionary tactics to save itself from the public ire. Political opponents should be fought politically, not by 'forcing' the Enforcement Directorate," his tweet read.

Notably, the Wayanad MP who is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald has been summoned again by the central agency for the third time after he failed to give a satisfactory explanation to ED's questioning on Tuesday.

Rahul summoned again on June 15

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time on Wednesday, Republic learnt from sources. The Gandhi scion is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald and was questioned on Monday as well as Tuesday.

During the questioning, the channel learnt that the Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, and specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them. Sources say that the Parliamentarian from Wayanad was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that the questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited). The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.