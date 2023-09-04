MK Stalin Starts Podcast Series 'Speaking For India' With Strong Critique Of BJP, PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo, MK Stalin, has embarked on a new platform to engage with the public with the launch of his podcast series, "Speaking for India." In the inaugural episode, CM Stalin outlined his motivation for venturing into the podcasting realm, emphasising his dual role as the leader of the third-largest party in the Indian Parliament and as a representative of the people. He launched fresh salvos against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the saffron party was "trying to damage the basic structure of India".

Critique of BJP, PM Modi

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to damage the basic structure of India and destroy the sense of unity that Indians have cherished and protected for so long. The BJP, which came to power in 2014, has failed to fulfil its pre-election promises, especially with regard to the people welfare schemes," he said, adding that the promises have not been fulfilled by the BJP-led Central government.

"The Narendra Modi model, which came to power lying about the Gujarat Model, is now going to end with no significant model to call their own. It has become a rudderless model, and there are no tall claims about the once-famous Gujarat model either, especially after we listed the achievements of the Dravidian Model in Tamil Nadu with statistical proofs," the CM added.

Stalin raised concerns about the central government's handling of public-sector assets, accusing them of favouring "corporate friends" over the welfare of the nation. He cited the privatisation of Air India and the transfer of airports and ports to private entities as examples of this trend. He also claimed that promises made by Prime Minister Modi to double farmers' incomes had not materialised, and the living standards of the underprivileged had not improved significantly.

Stalin accuses BJP of exploiting religious sentiments

The DMK chief also criticised the BJP for allegedly exploiting religious sentiments to sow discord among the people. He referred to incidents in Gujarat, Manipur, and Haryana as examples of sectarian tensions and violence. Stalin expressed concern about the impact of divisive politics on India's social fabric and called for unity to prevent further turmoil.

"In 2002, BJP sowed the seeds of violence and hatred in the state of Gujarat. In 2023, the sectarian fire ignited in the northeastern state of Manipur saw the State burn. In Haryana, the fire of religious fanaticism is claiming the lives and property of innocent people. If we don't put an end to this right now, no one can save India and Indians," the DMK chief warned.

CM Stalin's remarks come in the wake of controversial remarks made by his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, which likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases like "Malaria and Dengue" and called for its eradication.

BJP only want to destroy the sovereignty of the State governments: TN CM

Stating that DMK has made Prime Ministers and Presidents, Stalin said, "Now, there is another duty of historical importance that has come our way. More than deciding who should come to power, the 2024 Election is about who should not come to power."

He also criticised the Goods and Services Tax (GST), claiming that it deprived states of their financial rights. "From 2014 till last year, the tax paid by our state to the Union Government was 5 lakh 16 thousand crore rupees. But, in return, all we got was 2 lakh 8 thousand crore rupees. If it is argued that the Union Government cannot give the entirety of what they receive from each state, then how is it able to do it in BJP-ruled States? A state ruled by BJP has paid only 2 lakh 24 thousand crore rupees in taxes. But through tax sharing, the State received a whopping 9 lakh 4 thousand crore rupees. This is what we point out as bias and wrong-doing," he said.

"BJP only want to destroy the sovereignty of the State governments, which are directly responsible for the welfare of the people," the Tamil Nadu CM said.

'I.N.D.I.A alliance that is going to save India'

Speaking about the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, he said, "It is this I.N.D.I.A alliance that is going to save India.If we want to prevent the whole of India from becoming Manipur and Haryana, which, unfortunately, fell victim to BJP's communal politics, and hate-inciting policies, the I.N.D.I.A alliance must win."

He noted that initial consultations for streamlining the I.N.D.I.A alliance had already taken place in Patna, Bangalore, and Mumbai, with the goal of creating a multicultural and diverse India. "Let's save India. For that, let’s first SPEAK FOR INDIA," CM Stalin concluded.