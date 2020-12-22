MK Stalin Submits 97-page Report To TN Guv, Slams EPS, AIADMK On Corruption Charges

While meeting with the Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, DMK President MK Stalin has submitted a memorandum to him listing “corruption charges” against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam, and six of their cabinet colleagues. Starting off with a strongly worded letter and urging the Governor to take action, MK Stalin gave a 97-page document stating representation against the Council of Ministers, Government of Tamil Nadu for corruption, abuse of public office and obstruction of justice and other criminal offences.

The DMK has alleged corruption by several cabinet ministers naming S P Velumani, P Thangamani, R Kamaraj, C Vijayabhaskar, R B Udayakumar, and D Jayakumar. Therefore as a first step, Stalin has asked the Governor to take action against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"We hope the Governor will take action on corruption complaints against the Chief Minister and Ministers; DMK is ready to go to court if the governor does not take action," said DMK's RS Bharathi addressing the media.

According to the representation, Tamil Nadu Ministers are obstructing the legal proceedings by influencing the police department, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and the State Vigilance Commission preventing registration of First Information Report (FIR) and thereafter, any impartial and fair investigation into allegations of corruption against them. Stalin accused Edappadi Palaniswami of ‘Himalayan Corruption’ and ‘gross misappropriation of public funds for his personal gain’. He requested the Governor to take action to initiate a CBI probe into the ‘mega-scams’ by the council of ministers under the AIADMK government.

While addressing the reporters after his meeting with Governor, Stalin stated that this was first part of the memorandum which he has submitted to the governor. Stalin also added that with enough proof, he will also be submitting the second set as well. He was accompanied by senior DMK leaders Duraimurigan, TR Baalu, R Raja and TKS Elangovan.