His Security Reworked, DMK's MK Stalin Aims Offhand Jibe At Centre On How To Use CRPF

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M K Stalin took a sharp dig at the Central Government after it was learnt that the former's security has been reduced by the Home Ministry. Stalin was provided with "Z plus" protection which includes 18-20 armed personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"Protect students"

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Stalin thanked the CRPF personnel who had protected him over the years. However later, in a subtle dig, he urged the government to use these personnel for the protection of students who were being targeted in the name of religion.

I wholeheartedly thank each and every one of the @crpfindia personnel for providing security cover for me over the past many years.



I urge the Govt to utilize CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 10, 2020

Stalin's remarks came after students and faculty members of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were attacked by masked men and women on January 5 which led to several students being injured, including JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh who received multiple injuries to her head. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Jagadesh Kumar has come under severe pressure from the general public for not taking actions to protect the students. The VC has subsequently had multiple meetings with the Home Secretary and the government has also launched investigations into the incident.

The incident comes only three weeks after students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were also attacked after they were holding peaceful protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed in the Parliament in December.

Security of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam has also been withdrawn. He had Y plus cover of about five-six central paramilitary commandos.

DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran heavily criticised the decision of the Central government and took to Twitter to express their displeasure. The former said "crores of cadres and their love will serve as a fortification for Stalin, who has continuously been raising his voice for Tamils" whereas the latter said that the Union government was out to avenge opposition leaders - referring to the withdrawal of SPG security to former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress leaders Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi.

The security was withdrawn after a threat assessment review was carried out by central security agencies and approved by the Union Home Ministry.

