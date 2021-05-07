MK Stalin Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM After 10-yr Wait; 33 Other Cabinet Members Sworn In

Ushering in his maiden CM term, DMK supremo MK Stalin on Friday, took oath as Tamil Nadu's 8th Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan in Chennai, after a long wait of 10 years. Apart from Stalin, 33 other cabinet members took oath along with him - with son Udhayanidhi missing a berth. Stalin - dubbed the CM-in-waiting - managed to trump AIADMK's EPS for the top post, denying AIADMK a 3rd consecutive term in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu polls.

Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Present among the 200 attendees were poll strategist Prashant Kishor, ex-Dy CM O Pannerselvam, ex-CM E Palaniswami, MNM chief Kamal Haasan, DMK MLAs and Stalin's family. Curiously, no top leader from ally Congress was present at the oath ceremony. Top Congress brass had been missing from JMM chief Heman Soren's oath ceremony in 2019.

List of cabinet ministers:

M K Stalin – Chief Minister; Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently-abled persons.

Duraimurugan – Minister for Water Resources

Palanivel Thiagarajan – Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management

Ma Subramanian – Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Health

K N Nehru – Minister for Municipal Administration

I Periyasamy – Minister for Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

K Ponmudi – Minister for Higher Education including Higher Education

E V Velu – Minister for Public Works

M R K Panneerselvam – Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare- Agriculture

K K S S R Ramachandran – Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management

Thangam Thennarasu – Minister for Industries

S Reghupathy – Minister for Law

S Muthusamy – Minister for Housing and Urban Development

K R Periakaruppan – Minister for Rural Development

T M Anbarasan – Minister for Rural Industries including Rural Industries cottage industries

M P Saminathan – Minister for Information & Publicity

P Geetha Jeevan – Minister for Social Welfare

Anitha R Radhakrishnan – Minister for Fisheries

S R Rajakannappan – Minister for Transport

K Ramachandran – Minister for Forests

R Sakkarapani – Minister for Food and Civil Supplies

V Senthilbalaji – Minister for Electricity

R Gandhi – Minister for Handlooms and Textiles

P Moorthy – Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration

S S Sivasankar – Minister for Backward Classes Welfare

S M Nasar – Minister for Milk & Dairy

Gingee K S Masthan – Minister for Minorities Welfare

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi – Minister for School Education

Siva V Meyyanathan – Minister for Environment

C V Ganesan – Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development

N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj – Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare

M Mathiventhan – Minister for Tourism

T Mano Thangaraj – Minister for Information Technology

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021

Witnessing a triumphant return of the DMK, the Stalin-led party bagged 133 seats while its allies bagged - Congress (18), VCK (4), CPI (2), CPM (2) seats. The incumbent AIADMK was reduced to 66 seats while its allies won - BJP (4) and PMK (5) seats. Stalin, who has been patiently waiting to win the top post, launched a massive campaign, persistent social media campaign and major freebies if elected to power. In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71.