MK Stalin Urges Centre To 'find A Way To Absorb Ukraine Returnees In Indian Colleges'

With the evacuation of the Indian students from ravaged Ukraine intensified, the concerns on their education being hampered are being raised. Following the demands raised by the Indian Medical Association, now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged the Union government to arrange ways to help the repatriated students to complete their education in India.

DMK president wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi asking him to absorb the returnees in Indian colleges and to allow them to take admissions in medical colleges in the middle of the session. In the letter, MK Stalin requested PM Modi led government 'to find a way out to enable the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted."



This comes in as, earlier, IMA had pushed the demand of accommodating evacuated medical students from Ukraine in Indian colleges to safeguard their careers, the Indian Medical Association on Saturday, March 5, urged the Union government to ‘find out a way to protect the careers of young Indians evacuated from Ukraine.’

'Lack of educational opportunities can harm mental health': IMA

Dr Jayesh M Lele, General Secretary, IMA, while speaking to ANI said, "We understand that there are 18,0000 to 20,000 doctors in different years of medical education. So, we are requesting government, as a member of the medical education, a lot of parents are doctors, that they should be given a chance to rehabilitate themselves."

Dr Lele further highlighted that the ongoing conflict had already caused severe mental harm to the students who have witnessed the war first-hand. He claimed that the lack of educational opportunities for such students may further jeopardise their mental health.

PM Modi stays firm on India's stand; calls for immediate cessation of violence

On the twelfth day of the devastating war in Ukraine, New Delhi has stepped up the evacuation efforts from Kyiv and eastern Ukrainian cities amid the scare of intensified Russian aggression. ​​​​Amid the ongoing war, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for nearly 35 minutes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the war-hit nation. While discussing the evolving situation, the PM also touched upon the continuing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Expressing deep concern over the conflict and the resultant humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, he reiterated the demand for an immediate cessation of violence.

Moreover, the PM affirmed that India has always stood for the peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the parties. On this occasion, he thanked Zelenskyy for the help extended by his government in the evacuation of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine. PM Modi also showed deep concern for the safety and security of Indian students still stuck in the war-hit nation and stressed the need for their quick evacuation.



Image: ANI