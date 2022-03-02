MK Stalin Vows To 'spread Dravidian Model In India'; Tejashwi & Omar Slam Centre

Propagating the 'Dravidian model', DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Monday, vowed to spread it across India. Addressing the release event of his autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan' (One among you), Stalin highlighted that India was facing a threat from divisive forces, urging all to unite. Vowing to remain 'one among all', the CM hinted at seeking higher office. The event was attended by Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah and Tejashwi Yadav.

Stalin: 'Will spread Dravidian ideology across India

"Our Indian Union is facing a big threat from divisive forces. We all need to come together to defeat them and protect the founding principles of India. I will make it my mission to sow the seeds of Dravidian model theory throughout India. Always - forever - in any situation - in any responsibility, even if you all take me to a higher place, I am one of you," said Stalin.

Similarly, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav too lauded Dravidian politics saying, "The trajectory of Dravidian politics and its commitment to Social Justice & Equality makes everybody proud. Tamilnadu has the highest proportion of reservations & it occupies the highest position in all Human Development Indicators thus shattering several myths relating to reservations. We all look with hope at the state of Tamilnadu".

Ex-Jammu-Kashmir CM warned that the bifurcation of J&K can happen to any state. He said, "What happens in Jammu and Kashmir does not end in Jammu and Kashmir. The experiment in J&K can happen in others states. The first time in India, a state was diminished to a union territory, that too without the consent of the people of that said state. What unites us is the idea of India. And that is what I hope we all can protect". Rahul Gandhi too shared his connection to Tamil Nadu, claiming that 'My blood is mixed in the Tamil soil' - referring to his father's assassination.

Stalin's autobiography

As per reports, the DMK chief’s autobiography describes the first 23 years of his life - including his school life, college years and his jail stint during the 1975 emergency under MISA. The event was also attended by renowned poet Vairamuthu, actor Sathyaraj and DMK's head honchos - TR Baalu, Durai Murugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi. Stalin is currently in his first term as CM after tasting victory in 2021 - with the DMK bagging 133 seats while its allies bagged - Congress (18), VCK (4), CPI (2), CPM (2) seats.