MK Stalin Vows To Veto Farm Laws If DMK Wins TN Polls, Says CAA Won't Be Implemented

DMK chief MK Stalin has vowed to pass a resolution against the Centre's farm laws in the Tamil Nadu Assembly if his party is elected to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing a rally at Jolarpettai and Tirupathur, the DMK supremo slammed the ruling AIADMK for supporting the contentious farm laws that were passed earlier in 2020 and vowed to roll back the laws if voted to power. It is pertinent to note that DMK's ally Congress has promised to introduce their own version of the farm laws in Tamil Nadu in their election manifesto.

Will not implement CAA: Stalin

Lashing out at the ruling AIADMK for 'acting like they were the protector of minorities', Stalin claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) wouldn't have seen the light of the day if the former and its ally PMK had not supported the Bil in the Rajya Sabha. The DMK chief remarked that his party shared an 'umbilical cord' with minorities and assured that the CAA would not be implemented in Tamil Nadu. Further, Stalin blamed AIADMK and PMK for the 'plight of minorities' around the country

"I assure. We are going to come to power, there is no doubt about that. So after we come to power, we will not allow this CAA (to be implemented) in Tamil Nadu. This is an assurance given by Stalin," he said. READ | DMK's A Raja apologises after seeing TN CM EPS breaking down after his horrendous attack

DMK-led alliance

DMK finalized the seat-sharing pact with ally Congress after multiple rounds of negotiations and allotted 25 seats along with the Lok Sabha constituency to the grand old party. DMK also inked the seat-sharing agreement with Left ally CPI(M) after multiple rounds of deliberation, as the latter demanded more seats to contest from whereas the former refused to budge. Apart from Congress and CPI(M), DMK also sealed the alliance with Viduthalai Makkal Katchi (VCK), allotting them six seats for the Assembly elections.

Three seats were given by DMK to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) while two seats were allotted to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). Stalin's party had also sealed the seat-sharing agreement with the Communist Party of India (CPI), giving them six seats. MDMK's chief Vaiko informed on Saturday that the DMK chief MK Stalin has signed an agreement by which 6 assembly seats have been allotted to MDMK. The Kongunaadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) finalized the seat-sharing pact with DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday, agreeing to field three candidates under DMK's symbol in the upcoming elections. KMDK general secretary NR Eswaran signed the seat-sharing pact at the DMK headquarters in Chennai along with other members of both parties. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

