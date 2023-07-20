MK Stalin Writes To DMK Party Cadre After Bengaluru Meet, Affirms 'I.N.D.I.A Will Win'

Upon returning to the State after attending the opposition alliance meeting amidst the ED raids on his Minister, MK Stalin writes a letter to his party affirming victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In his very detailed letter to his party workers, MK Stalin threw light on various issues. He started off by lauding the party and his workers for successfully launching many welfare schemes, the party's growth, and party workers' active involvement in social issues. Targeting BJP over ED raids on his Minister, MK Stalin stated, "When I was leaving for Bangalore to attend the 'Opposition Unity' meet, the Union BJP Government used the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and targeted the DMK Deputy General Secretary and Minister Ponmudi and his son MP Gowtham Sigamani and conducted searches on their premises."

"DMK has faced such obstacles and has overcome them successfully. Similarly, when I was about to attend the first 'Opposition Meet' in Bihar, the ED conducted searches at Minister Senthil Balaji's residence. This only shows that whichever party opposes BJP's communal, anti-democratic, and autocratic ideology, will face the wrath of CBI, IT, ED, and other independent probe agencies. At the same time, if some person with the same allegations jumps ship to BJP, they would become saints," CM Stalin wrote.

He further added that national leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Aravind Kejriwal, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and others have strictly condemned BJP's anti-democratic behaviour and expressed their angst against the union government. "Actually, there are many cases and allegations pending against many politicians in the state but the BJP's behaviour shows that they are targeting only these two Ministers. Similarly, there are so many cases pending against a former AIADMK Minister but even a basic investigation has not been initiated yet. Even when the Home Ministry gave permission to conduct an investigation on two IPS officers regarding the Gutkha case, Governor R N Ravi didn't give his approval only because two former AIADMK Ministers are linked to that case. This exposes BJP's political infiltration on not only independent agencies but also on the post of Governors," said Stalin.

While talking about the Opposition meeting, he added that on July 17 and 18, various leaders from 26 parties participated in the 'Opposition Unity Meet' at Bengaluru. Following that, a uniform decision was made to keep the right name for the coalition, that is I.N.D.I.A. The name has been decided mainly to make sure democracy is prevailing throughout the country. All the States in the country should have equal development without any bias. The diversity in India should be upheld and united, that is why the name I.N.D.I.A.

He informed his cadre that the Bengaluru meeting was decided well in advance but the NDA hosted a meeting in a hurry. Edappadi Palaniswamy and every leader who is in alliance with BJP had rushed to attend the meeting.

MK Stalin, in the letter, stated that PM Modi is doing 'Black Comedy' by keeping the real corrupt leaders close to him rather he is alleging that opposition parties are corrupt and that he will eradicate corruption from this county. To save India from them and to win in the 2024 elections where United India can be set up which upholds democracy is the sole reason why the real I.N.D.I.A was formed, he said.