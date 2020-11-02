MLA Aditi Singh Claims Congress 'illegally' Obtained Land For Gandhi Family-linked Trust

Making massive revelation about yet another scam by the Congress, rebel MLA Aditi Singh brought to light certain irregularities in the functioning of Kamla Nehru Educational Society. Alleging that the Congress has obtained the land 'illegally,' Singh wrote to the DG of Economic Offences Wing, UP Police, seeking an investigation into the financial irregularities of the society. Speaking to Republic TV, the Congress MLA claimed that the party, after obtaining the land unlawfully, has now asked nearly 600 common persons residing there to evict the land.

Aditi Singh has also claimed that the Kamala Nehru Educational Society had sought land from the government to build an institution for the purpose of educating girls. Pointing fingers at the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Singh asserted that it would be 'unbelievable' if the Congress claims that it is unaware of the happenings since the party President has been MP of Rae Bareli for many years now.

READ | Rebel Congress MLA Alleges Irregularities In Gandhi Family-linked Trust, Demands Inquiry

"They (Congress) have got the freehold registration of the land illegally. After they got the land converted to freehold, they have had two sale agreements, in order to sell this piece of land which was given by the government. Why is Kamala Nehru Education Society trying to sell off this land which was leased to it only to have an academic institute?" Singh questioned.

"Now there are around 600 people who are directly affected, who are being asked to evict the land. The society never had this piece of land. My objective is that the EOW should investigate the society and see what activities they are up to and how they are trying to sell off this land?" she added.

READ | Congress Leader Anuj Mishra Arrested In Sexual Harassment Case, Sent To 14-day Custody

Singh's letter to EOW

बच्चियों की पढ़ाई को बढ़ावा देने के नाम पर ज़मीन ली गयी, दशकों बाद भी उसका कोई इस्तेमाल नहीं किया। और अब उस जमीन को करोड़ो में बेचने की फिराक में हैं। कमला नेहरू एजुकेशनल सोसाइटी के उस फर्ज़ीवाड़े और भारी पैसे की गड़बड़ी की जांच के लिए मैने आज आर्थिक अपराध शाखा को पत्र लिखा है। pic.twitter.com/xaZ7nZkYLs — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghRBL) November 2, 2020

BJP reacts to the alleged scam

After rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh alleged a scam in the functioning of Gandhi family-owned Kamla Nehru Educational Society, the BJP responded to the allegations assuring strict action against the 'serial land grabbers'.

While speaking to Republic TV, BJP Spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, "The first family of the Congress party appears to be a serial offender on matters of land. This is not something new that has happened. It was the son-in-law who was leading the front. For 46 years there was a girls college that was supposed to come up in that location, nothing happened. Some people are staying there, there are shops and now they have been served notices."

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Speaks On '10 Lakh Jobs' Claim, LJP-RJD & Anti-incumbency

READ | Was Allying With Lalu In 2015 Nitish Kumar's Biggest Mistake? Bihar CM Fires Astute Answer