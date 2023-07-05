Last Updated:

MLA Count Is Just On Paper: Sharad Pawar's Grand Nephew Refutes Claims By Ajit Pawar

Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar said that the emphasis on MLAs, is just for show and everybody was playing the game.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Simran Babbar

Rohit Pawar speaks about separate NCP meetings | Credit: ANI


In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, while giving details of the strategy adopted to strengthen the base within the NCP, said that the emphasis on the count of MLAs is just for show and that everybody was “playing the game”.

"Our basic strategy is to call more and more people. All the MLAs, MLCs, and key post holders are going to come in huge numbers. The MLA number game will be clear once they arrive. These days everybody is talking about the number of MLAs and this number is just on paper. If you look at the history of Maharashtra politics, it's just a number game. Tomorrow the curtains will be raised and the countdown has already begun. Sharad Pawar is conducting rallies, talking to people, and getting an outpouring of support," Rohit said. 

'Reality of the strength of MLAs to be cleared after Thursday's meeting', says Rohit 

Amid hectic parleys witnessed at the NCP office ahead of the crucial July 5 meeting, Rohit said that the reality of gaining the MLA strength will be clear when the meeting will be held at YB Chavan on Thursday at 1 pm. Spelling out his allegiance to Sharad Pawar, Rohit was also seen standing prominently next to his grand uncle at the latter’s Karad rally on Tuesday.

READ | Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal's supporters take over NCP office in Maharashtra's Nashik

While responding to the removal of posters of Ajit Pawar in Nashik with the support of the Sharad Pawar faction, he said, “All the workers are human beings. If they are being emotional by removing the posters, then that's their reaction to what has happened and it's the reality.”

READ | NCP joining Maha govt under Ajit Pawar leaves Shiv Sena workers anxious over their political space

Awhad issues whip to all party MLAs

Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to remain present for a key meeting on July 5. The chief whip of the Sharad Pawar faction, Jitendra Awhad, issued a notice to all party MLAs, to mark their support for the much-awaited meeting on July 5.

READ | Ajit Pawar's revolt proof of Centre misusing probe agencies to break Opposition: AAP

Ajit Pawar faction issues notice to attend meeting

The Ajit Pawar camp too issued a notice to all current and former MLAs, MPs, office bearers, working committee members, and others asking them to attend a meeting convened by Sunil Tatkare.

READ | Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar camp issue whip to all NCP MLAs to attend July 5 meeting
READ | Praful Patel reveals how Ajit Pawar's coup happened, what Sharad Pawar got wrong

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT