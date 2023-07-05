MLA Count Is Just On Paper: Sharad Pawar's Grand Nephew Refutes Claims By Ajit Pawar

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, while giving details of the strategy adopted to strengthen the base within the NCP, said that the emphasis on the count of MLAs is just for show and that everybody was “playing the game”.

"Our basic strategy is to call more and more people. All the MLAs, MLCs, and key post holders are going to come in huge numbers. The MLA number game will be clear once they arrive. These days everybody is talking about the number of MLAs and this number is just on paper. If you look at the history of Maharashtra politics, it's just a number game. Tomorrow the curtains will be raised and the countdown has already begun. Sharad Pawar is conducting rallies, talking to people, and getting an outpouring of support," Rohit said.

'Reality of the strength of MLAs to be cleared after Thursday's meeting', says Rohit

Amid hectic parleys witnessed at the NCP office ahead of the crucial July 5 meeting, Rohit said that the reality of gaining the MLA strength will be clear when the meeting will be held at YB Chavan on Thursday at 1 pm. Spelling out his allegiance to Sharad Pawar, Rohit was also seen standing prominently next to his grand uncle at the latter’s Karad rally on Tuesday.

While responding to the removal of posters of Ajit Pawar in Nashik with the support of the Sharad Pawar faction, he said, “All the workers are human beings. If they are being emotional by removing the posters, then that's their reaction to what has happened and it's the reality.”

Awhad issues whip to all party MLAs

Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to remain present for a key meeting on July 5. The chief whip of the Sharad Pawar faction, Jitendra Awhad, issued a notice to all party MLAs, to mark their support for the much-awaited meeting on July 5.

Ajit Pawar faction issues notice to attend meeting

The Ajit Pawar camp too issued a notice to all current and former MLAs, MPs, office bearers, working committee members, and others asking them to attend a meeting convened by Sunil Tatkare.