MLA Jignesh Mevani Vows To Continue Fighting As Court Hands 3-month Jail Term; Blames BJP

Hours after a Gujarat court sentenced state MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others to three months in prison, the former has released a video statement. In a video that he posted on Twitter, Mevani has stated that he had called for an 'Azadi march' to protest against the occupation of land allotted to Dalits. Mevani has claimed that the allotted land was occupied by "casteist goons".

"In order to protest against the occupation of land by anti-social elements, we had called for an Azadi March. The march was called so that the Dalits will get their land back. However, there was no permission for the rally and that is why the court has sentenced me and my partners to jail for three months. They have also imposed a fine of Rs 1000," said Jignesh Mevani.

Further, he also slammed the BJP-led Central and Gujarat government over his recent arrest in Assam. The Gujarat MLA has remarked that he is being treated like a "gangster or a terrorist". Mevani added that the BJP is aiming to destroy him politically even as hundreds of scams take place. However, Mevani has vowed that he will continue fighting against the BJP.

"There are so many scams, drug mafias, real estate mafias, mining mafias. The BJP doesn't take any action on them or against murderers or rapists, but they want to take action against me just because there was no permission for a rally," he added.

अगर दलितों को आवंटित कि गई जमीनों पर जातिवादी गुंडों का कब्जा है तो उसे खाली करवाना, उसे दलितों को वापस दिलवाना मेरा कर्तव्य है। उसके लिए 3 महीने नहीं, 3 साल की सजा हो जाए तब भी मंजूर है। न जुकेंगे, न रुकेंगे। बाबा साहब का मिशन पूरा करेगें। जय भीम, इंकिलाब जिंदाबाद।@PTI_News @ANI pic.twitter.com/qiGBdxeFAV — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) May 5, 2022

Jignesh Mevani sentenced to three months in jail

A day after Jignesh Mevani threatened a Gujarat Bandh on June 1 if the state government did not withdraw cases against individuals of the Dalit community over the Una flogging incident in 2016, a Gujarat Court on Thursday sentenced him and nine others to three months in jail over a 2017 case of carrying out 'Azadi march'.

Soon after the verdict, Mevani told ANI, "In this very ordinary matter of whether we got permission for a rally or not, the court has imposed sentence. We have respect towards Indian judiciary, but just to vanish Jignesh Mevani, the administration took this very ordinary case very seriously. We are not scared."

They had allegedly held a rally in Mehsana town in July 2017 without any permission from the police. In 2017, the Mehsana police registered a case of unlawful assembly against Mevani and others under Section 143 of the IPC. The police had reportedly filed a charge sheet against 12 people in this case.