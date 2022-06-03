MLA Ravi Rana Asserts 'BJP Win Certain' As Fight In Maharashtra For 6th RS Seat Looms

Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will battle it out for the sixth seat of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra as none of the seven candidates in the fray withdrew their nomination on Friday, June 3. As the battle is sure for entry into the upper House of Parliament, independent MLA Ravi Rana said that no independent MLA will support Shiv Sena.

"BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik is the BJP's candidate for Rajya Sabha Polls. Shiv Sena's candidate will not get the votes of independent MLAs. The way Devendra Fadnavis maintained relations with independents, Maha Vikas Aghadi couldn't even do its 1%. The BJP candidate's win is certain," Rana said.

BJP and Shiv Sena will fight it out for the sixth seat of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. The election will take place on June 10. Notably, this will be the first time in over two decades that the state will see polls to Rajya Sabha.

The deadline to withdraw the nominations was 3 pm on Friday. The BJP has fielded Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and ex-MP Dhananjay Mahadik, while Shiv Sena has placed two candidates - Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. NCP has renominated Praful Patel, while Congress has Imran Pratapgarhi. The battle for the sixth seat is between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Sanjay Pawar.

Before the deadline ended, a three-member delegation of the MVA government met BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with a request that his party withdraws its third candidate.

The MVA delegation offered BJP to take one additional seat in the biennial Legislative Council elections to 10 seats scheduled later this month if it withdraws its third candidate for the RS polls. However, Fadnavis made the counter-offer offer to the MVA to withdraw its fourth candidate and take an additional seat for the Legislative Council.

In the 288-member assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, NCP 53, Congress 44 and BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) three, two each from AIMIM, Samajwadi Party, and Prahar Janshakti Party, one each from CPI(M), PWP, MNS, Swabhimani Party, Jansurajya Party, Rashtriya Samaj Party, and Krantikari Shetkari Party, independents 13 and there is one vacancy due to Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke's demise recently. Two NCP MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are in prison.

Image: PTI