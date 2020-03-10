The Debate
'BJP To Form Govt In MP Soon:' MLA Sanjay Pathak Says Welcoming Scindia's Resignation

Politics

BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak on Tuesday spoke about Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation and stated that signs are pointing towards BJP forming the government in MP.

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, SP MLA Rajesh Shukla and BSP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha were spotted leaving BJP leader and former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence on Tuesday. When asked about reports of them extending support to the BJP, Kushwaha denied the reports and stated that he was there to seek blessings from Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "I have come here to take his blessing. I visit him frequently," the BSP MLA said. 

BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak was also present at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. When asked about BJP's plans to make government in Madhya Pradesh, Pathak stated that if God wants BJP to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh, then so will happen. "Nobody has the powers to go against destiny. If God wants BJP to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh, then it will happen. We can see good signs, everything will be clear in 2-3 days. The decision has to be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda. Good signs can already be seen, I feel it in my guts that the BJP will soon form its government in Madhya Pradesh."

"Scindia is a good and honest leader. He was repeatedly insulted by the Congress party. People like Jitu Patwari had spoken poorly about Scindia, and he does not deserve that. I welcome his decision," Pathak added.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Scindia resigns from Congress; Sonia says 'expelled'

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

Tuesday's developments come at a time when the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the resignations of 19 MLAs posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

READ | 'They insulted him': BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain as Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Jyotiraditya Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

READ | Kamal Nath responds as Scindia camp resigns; writes to Governor seeking ministers' removal

READ | STUNNING: Redfaced Congress says Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'expelled'; quotes Sonia Gandhi

