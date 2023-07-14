MLAs Disqualification: SC Seeks Maharashtra Speaker's Response On Uddhav Faction Plea

The Supreme Court on Friday issues notice to office of Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea seeking expeditious decision by the Speaker on disqualification pleas pending against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MLAs.

The petition filed by the Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Sunil Prabhu seeking direction to Assembly Speaker to expeditiously decide to adjudicate disqualification petitions against CM Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs, who had tied up with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022.

The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud other judges, including Justice PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, issued a notice to the Speaker and sought reply in two weeks.

The plea filed in the Supreme Court through Advocate Amit Anand Tiwari alleges the assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of deliberately delaying the adjudication despite the May 11 verdict of the top court.

The plea questions the Speaker's conduct.

Prabhu had in 2022, filed the disqualification petitions to the Assembly Speaker against Shinde and other MLAs when he was the chief whip of the undivided Shiv Sena.

(Report by Sambhav Sharma)