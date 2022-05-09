In a shocking incident, MLAs of the Indian National Congress (INC) among others were seen showering cash during an event in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Republic has learnt that around Rs 50 lakh in notes of different denominations were showered by the Congress leaders during the event which was reportedly organised by BJP's Dharmendra Jadeja.

Accompanying him were several other politicians such as Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Kandhal Jadeja, and former Member of Parliament, Vikram Madam.

In the dramatic visuals that emerge from the event, the leaders were seen throwing banknotes in the air, that ranged from rupees to dollars and even euros. Notably, the event also had several big industrialists and builders in attendance who along with the MLAs were proudly showering the cash on themselves and on the artists. The videos also showed the MLAs inviting each other to the front and throwing notes at each other.

Leaders present at event

Kandhal Jadeja, who was also present during the bizarre celebrations, was recently convicted by a Rajkot court and received 18 months of jail term for escaping judicial custody back in 2007. The MLA, who represents the Kutiyana Assembly, is part of Sharad Pawar's NCP and was found guilty under Section 224, which allows punishment for resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension.

The MLA was arrested for allegedly murdering BJP councillor Keshu Odedra in 2005 but managed to escape from a hospital while he was in custody. Along with Kandhal, his mother, and three brothers were also accused of accompanying him in the crime.

Congress's Vikram Madam also has had an infamous track record as he was one of the four MLAs who were suspended from the Gujarat Assembly in September last year. The suspension followed after the leaders rushed into the well of the Assembly shouting slogans over the number of COVID-9 deaths in the state. Notably, this is not the first instance when artists were showered with notes. In another event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in November 2021, a female folk singer saw a bucket full of banknotes dumped on her. In another instance, around Rs1.5 crore was showered on a Bhajan singer in Gujarat, just a few months after India underwent demonetisation in 2016.