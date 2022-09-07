MLC Kavitha Hits Out At Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Over "photo-op" In Telangana

MLC K Kavitha honoured the KCR government’s flagship scheme Aasara’s beneficiaries with their pensions in Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium at Nizamabad, earlier today. The MLC later joined all the beneficiaries for lunch.

MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister slammed the BJP Government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman amid the recent “photo-op” stir in Telangana.

Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Telangana and questioned the local administration on the missing picture of Prime Minister Modi from ration shops. Responding to this, MLC Kavitha said "The Union Finance Minister came to Telangana. It is good that she came, we are happy to receive guests. But she went to a ration shop and picked a fight with the Collector about the Prime Minister's pictures not being put up.”

She added that in the country's history, never were Prime Ministers' pictures put up outside PDS shops. Not in Nehru's time, Manmohan Singh or even Vajpayee, no one has had their pictures put up, she said.

MLC Kavitha slams FM Sitharaman

Further, Kavitha said "Sitharaman Ji, if you want the Prime Minister's pictures to be put up, we will surely do so. We will put them up on gas cylinders, packets of urea, petrol and diesel stations, and oil and dal packets. Wherever the costs are rising, we will put up pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

MLC Kavitha accused the BJP govt of depriving the poor of their fundamental rights and said that the BJP has no right to ridicule leaders if the central government cannot provide for peoples’ needs and support state governments in helping people. She said that the BJP government shows no support for KCR government’s flagship and beneficial schemes, which she siad reflects the intention of the Centre, and which government really cares about the larger good of our society.