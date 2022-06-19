MLC Polls: Shiv Sena MLAs Not Keen To Transfer Excess Votes To Allies, Informs Leadership

Ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls scheduled for Monday, MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena have reportedly spoken against transferring excess votes to nominees of allies Congress and NCP. The MLAs apparently conveyed their disinterest in the move to the party leadership.

Speaking about the Shiv Sena decision, a party legislator on Sunday told PTI that they spoke to the leadership against transferring of excess votes to Congress and NCP nominees. "This is the view of the Shiv Sena MLAs. Let's see what the leadership decides. The Sena has six-seven excess votes," the legislator told PTI. The legislator further added that the party MLAs didn’t wish to take a chance in the wake of the recent setback in Rajya Sabha polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shiv Sena suffered a drubbing in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, wherein the party’s second nominee, Sanjay Pawar lost to BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik after leading in the first round. Following BJP’s win in the Rajya Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA- also comprising the NCP and Congress) is now set to clean sweep the forthcoming MLC polls. The party now faces the challenge of getting all six candidates elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in the elections.

It is pertinent to note that the MLAs of the three ruling parties and the BJP are being kept in hotels at different locations after reaching Mumbai. Earlier, the MVA as well as the BJP had held multiple discussions with smaller parties and Independents to partner ahead of the polls. Now, leaders of the ruling alliance are expected to meet Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in the evening.

Maha Council polls

Eleven candidates are contesting for 10 seats in the Legislative Council. The BJP has fielded five candidates — Pravin Darekar, Shrikant Bharatiya, Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad — and has backed former minister and ally Sadabhau Khot as an Independent candidate.

The MVA alliance partners have fielded two candidates each — Sachin Ahir and Aamsha Padvi from Sena, Eknath Khadse and Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar from the NCP, and Bhai (Ashok) Jagtap and Chandrakant Handore from Congress. NCP and Shiv Sena have the numbers to get each of their two candidates elected. However, Congress would need 10 votes of its allies and Independents to elect one of its MLC candidates.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI