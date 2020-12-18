MNM Moves Madras HC, Seeks Directions To EC For Using 'torchlight' Symbol For TN Elections

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) has entered into yet another row ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections, this time over the party's official symbol for elections. After the Election Commission (EC) categorically denied Haasan from using his desired torchlight symbol for the elections, the party has moved the Madras High Court asking it to issue directions to the EC to allow them to use the symbol.

It is important to mention that the battery torch symbol has been allotted to local party MGR Makkal Katchi for the assembly elections in the state. In contradiction to this, Kamal Haasan's MNM has been allowed to use the battery torch symbol in Puducherry.

"Makkal Needhi Maiam has filed a writ petition before the Madras high court for directing the Election Commission of India to allot the battery torch symbol in its favour and to restrain MGR Makkal Katchi from using the same. MNM has in its prayer, stated it is entitled to the battery torch symbol for this general election to the TN legislative assembly as per the provisions of the election symbols (reservation and allotment) order, 1968," read an official statement of the party.

Earlier, after the EC denied MNM to use the battery torch symbol in Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan in a spin to the setback said that his torchlight would now turn into a lighthouse. “EC has denied torchlight symbol for us. If there is no torchlight, we will become light house (‘kalangarai vilakkam’)," he said in a play of words.

In the run-up to the 2021 elections in the state, Kamal Haasan is eyeing a third front with superstar Rajinikanth's soon to be launched political party. Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

(Image credits- PTI)