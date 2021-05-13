MNM Poll Debacle: 2 Key Faces Quit Party After Ex-VP Resigns Over 'lack Of Democracy'

Following in the footsteps of Makkal Needhi Maiam's former vice president R Mahendran, two more party candidates and cadres, namely, former IAS officer Santhosh Babu who was the party's general secretary and MNM State Secretary Padma Priya of the Maduravoil constituency tendered their resignations from actor Kamal Haasan's party earlier today. Their resignations have sent shockwaves across the party, as Santhosh Babu was known to be instrumental in preparing the party's agenda and poll manifesto.

On his Twitter page, Dr Santhosh Babu stated that it was with a heavy heart that he was announcing his resignation from the post as MNM's general secretary as well as from the party's basic membership.

Internal crisis at MNM spills over

Similarly, shortly after Santhosh Babu announced his resignation, activist Padma Priya also cited "personal reasons" for her decision to leave the party.

'I consider it my duty to share it with you, the people of my constituency. I would like to express my gratitude to the people of the Maduravoil constituency for their love and for all the people who voted for me. My fieldwork will continue even better as always. I am forever indebted to you for giving me the confidence and encouragement to accept and vote for a middle-class woman like me, who has no political background,' she added in her statement. Padma Priya also thanked Kamal Haasan for his support and for giving her an invaluable opportunity to serve the public.

Dear All,

This is to inform that after a lot of thought I have resigned from my post of MNM State Secretary (Env. Wing) and Party Primary Membership for my personal reasons. I sincerely thank Shri. KamalHaasan & wish the party all success in the future. — Padma Priya (@Tamizhachi_Offl) May 13, 2021

Days after election results were announced, R Mahendran, MNM's vice president quit the party. The decision comes barely a week after Makkal Needhi Maiam drew a blank in the recently-concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly election. In a 12-page statement, Mahendran stated that he joined hands with MNM in 2018 after Kamal Haasan expressed his wish to bring about a change in the state's electoral politics, but that he had to quit the party due to 'poor decisions' that led to its dismal performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

MNM wanted to hire Prashant Kishor?

Mahendran also went on to claim that things were not the same after the inclusion of Sankhya Solutions, headed by Suresh Iyer and another person also named Mahendran (ex-TV Media) as key advisors. The former IAS officer claimed that the unanimous decision to engage IPAC's Prashant Kishor for their professional services was scrapped and later brought in Sankhya Solutions to handle the party's campaign

With a heavy heart but a clear mind, I am resigning from the post of Vice President and as a Primary Member of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party. I have listed down all the reasons that have compelled me to take this tough yet moral decision. pic.twitter.com/4dsOB5KVXs — Dr Mahendran R (@drmahendran_r) May 6, 2021

DMK emerges victorious in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

DMK denied AIADMK the opportunity to return to power for the third consecutive term and comfortably swept the recently concluded Assembly polls, ensuring its return to power after ten years. While DMK won 133 seats in the 234-seat Assembly, its allies Congress, VCK, CPI, CPIM emerged victorious in 18, 3 and two seats respectively. AIADMK, the 'big brother' of the NDA alliance, managed to win just 66 seats while its allies BJP and PMK won four and five seats respectively. In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71. Earlier on Tuesday the MNM chief met MK Stalin at his residence and congratulated him on DMK’s victory in the assembly elections. Kamal Haasan also congratulated Udhayanidhi Stalin, who won from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai.