MNM Will Support Congress In Erode East Bypoll In TN: Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday extended unconditional support to Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan for the February 27 Erode East by-poll, saying it was a "moment of national importance" to fight for the common cause of joining hands against "communal forces." Elangovan, senior Congress leader and former union minister, is the candidate of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Aliance (SPA). The bypoll was necessitated due to the recent death of sitting local legislator and his son Thirumahan Everaa.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin thanked Haasan for extending support to the SPA.

Briefing reporters after chairing a meeting of the party's Governing and Executive councils, Haasan said they unanimously decided to extend "unconditional support" to the DMK-led SPA candidate and "my friend" Elangovan.

"Myself and my partymen will extend whatever assistance is required for Elangovan's win," and ensure a big victory margin for the Congress leader, Haasan added.

This is the first time the actor-politician is extending support to a candidate of another party in the elections as MNM had faced the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 state Assembly elections by itself.

Asked about his supporting the DMK backed candidate, Haasan said he had joined hands to fight against communal forces and those that were trying to "intrude" into every aspect of people's life, including food.

Elected governments were not being allowed to function freely, he alleged.

"When it comes to national importance, you have to rub off differences," he said, responding to a question but indicated any decision over possible alliance for the 2024 Parliamentay elections will be taken then.

Elangovan had earlier met Haasan.

The MNM chief also announced appointing senior leader A Arunachalam as the party's election in-charge for the Assembly segment.

