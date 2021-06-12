MNM's Kamal Haasan Demands Release Of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict AG Perarivalan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan joined other Dravidian parties in demanding the release of the AG Perarivalan and other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The DMK-government led by CM MK Stalin has constantly pushed for the release of the convicts and has even granted parole to AG Perarivalan on medical terms while also writing to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking an early release for the convicts.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan joined the chorus in demanding the release of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination probe, noting that AG Perarivalan's mother had knocked on all doors to ensure justice for her son. The actor-turned-politician asked when the tears of AG Perarivalan's mother - Arputha Ammal - would be wiped off and claimed that she had spent every moment in attempting to free her son from the 'tyranny of injustice.'

Kamal Haasan wants Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict freed

('Arputha Ammal knocked on all the doors of the world to rescue her son. When are we going to wipe away the thirty-year-old tears of Arputham who spent every drop of her life on the liberation of Perarivalan trapped in the tyranny of injustice?' - Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter.)

மகனை மீட்க உலகின் அத்தனைக் கதவுகளையும் தட்டி விட்டார் அற்புதம் அம்மாள். தன் உயிராற்றலின் ஒவ்வொரு துளியையும் அநீதியின் கொடுங்கரங்களில் சிக்கித் தவிக்கும் பேரறிவாளனின் விடுதலைக்கே செலவழித்த இந்த அற்புதத்தாயின் முப்பதாண்டு கண்ணீரை எப்போது துடைக்கப் போகிறோம்? — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 12, 2021

CM Stalin writes to President seeking remission of sentences for seven convicts

A day after AG Perarivalan was granted 30-day parole on medical grounds, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote to President Kovind seeking the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A G Perarivalan, Nalini, her husband Murugan, T. Suthendraraja, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and P Ravichandran are the seven convicts in the assassination case and have been in prison for over 30 years. In his letter to President Kovind, CM Stalin noted that a majority of Tamil Nadu's political parties had appealed for the remission of the remainder of the convicts' sentence and highlighted that the death sentence of Nalini along with three other convicts had been commuted by the Supreme Court to life imprisonment.

CM Stalin stated that the requests for remission & early release had been recommended by the erstwhile AIADMK govt to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwrilal Purohit in 2018 and that the purported obstacle was the pendency of the investigation by the CBI's Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency. The Tamil Nadu CM highlighted that both CBI and the Union Govt had clarified that there was no connection between the remission of the sentence and the investigation and that the President of India was hence the competent authority to decide on the plea which has been forwarded by the Tamil Nadu Governor.

CM Stalin appealed to President Kovind to accept the state govt's recommendation & remit the sentences of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case citing the hardships faced by the seven individuals for three decades and citing the courts which were recognising the need to decongest prisons amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur on May 21, 1991. Several relatives of those killed along with Rajiv Gandhi had opposed the release of these convicts, but the erstwhile AIADMK government had adopted a resolution recommending to Governor Banwarilal Purohit the release of all seven convicts. This move had been vehemently opposed by BJP, which had stated that it would set a wrong precedent to release a former PM's assassins.

Last year in November, the top court had expressed unhappiness over the pendency of Perarivalan's pardon before the Tamil Nadu Governor for over 2 years. The CBI had also asserted that it had no role as far as the relief was concerned stating, "It is for Governor of Tamil Nadu to take a call on the issue whether remission is to be granted or not and in so far as relief is concerned in the present matter CBI has no role. Present petitioner is not the subject matter of the further investigation carried out by MDMA". Thereafter, Perarivalan was granted parole from November 9 to November 23 by the Madras High Court on 'medical grounds.'