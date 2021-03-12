MNM's Kamal Haasan To Contest Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections From Coimbatore South

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) permanent president Kamal Haasan revealed on Friday that he will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Coimbatore South constituency. Unveiling the second list of candidates on Friday, Kamal Haasan noted that Coimbatore - one of his favourite places - had allegedly turned into a land of corruption and vowed to bring a change by contesting from there. Claiming that he arrived at politics to create change, Kamal Haasan hoped to tread on the path of 'honesty' taken by Mahatma Gandhi, Kamraj, APJ Abdul Kalam and said that he was happy to unveil the list on the day Gandhi led the Dandi March. MNM will field Dasapparaj D in the Edappadi constituency against Tamil Nadu CM EPS.

MNM to contest in 154 seats; AISMK, IJK get 40 each

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) finalized its seat-sharing pact with allies All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Janayaga Katchi (IJK) on Monday. Touted as the third front against the Dravidian parties in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, MNM allotted 40 seats each to Sarath Kumar's AISMK and Paarivendhar's IJK while allotting itself 154 seats. Elections are scheduled to be held in a single-phase in Tamil Nadu, with polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes on May 2. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kamal Haasan's MNM received only around 4% of the overall votes, but it managed to capture 10% of all urban pockets, thereby explaining the party's city-town focus in the second leg of campaigning for Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The TN elections will be held on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2. The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

