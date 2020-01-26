MNS Anoints Raj Thackeray As 'Hindu Hriday Samrat', Calls Him 'Rajsaheb' Like Balasaheb

In a move that is bound to rile Shiv Sena, MNS workers have put up a poster in Thane proclaiming their chief Raj Thackeray as the ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ (Emperor of Hindu Hearts) on Sunday. For many decades, this title has been used only for the Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Moreover, the poster mentions that Raj Thackeray is the real inheritor of his uncle’s legacy. This development comes days after the MNS chief articulated his party’s increasing tilt towards Hindutva in a party convention.

The 'right' turn of MNS

On January 23, Raj Thackeray commenced his speech by saying- “My Hindu brothers and sisters”. Thereafter, he explained that the newly adopted saffron flag was his original choice at the time of forming the MNS. He also clarified that both the linguistic and the religious cause was equally dear to him. Seen as clear support to the National Register of Citizens, the MNS chief called for the ouster of Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims from India. His party is organising a protest rally at the Azad Maidan on February 9 in this regard. Taking an indirect dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he observed, “I don't change my colours for the sake of government formation”.

Fight for Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy

While both Thackeray cousins started working for the party in different capacities, the question about Balasaheb Thackeray’s successor started doing the rounds especially after the formation of the first BJP-Sena government in Maharashtra in 1995. Though Raj’s chances were deemed to be bright, he had to remain content with being the chief of Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena, the student wing of Shiv Sena. Over the years, his role in ticket distribution and party responsibilities were reduced. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray was confirmed as the working president of the party in 2003. Subsequently, Raj Thackeray quit the Sena in December 2015 and announced the formation of the MNS in 2006.

Secret meeting with Fadnavis

The MNS' new ideological journey can also be attributed to the advent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Sena is being perceived to have compromised with its Hindutva ideology for the sake of power. In this context, Raj Thackeray's secret meeting with former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis set the rumour mills abuzz about the possibility of a tie-up between MNS and BJP.

