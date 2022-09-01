MNS Brazens It Out After Party Worker Caught On Camera Brutally Abusing Elderly Woman

A video of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker hitting and pushing an elderly woman in Kamathipura of Mumbai sparked outrage on Thursday. The incident took place on August 28, allegedly over installing a bamboo stick for an advertisement in front of her shop without consent. The workers of the Raj Thackeray-led party received tremendous backlash for their actions, especially on social media. However, to everyone's surprise, the party has come out in support of the abusive worker.

'Viral video not a complete one'

While speaking to ANI, MNS leader Keshav Mulay said, "Viral video depicting Vinod Argyle is not complete; we're not supporting it, MNS respects women but that woman kicked our party's banner and abused our party workers, which is edited out. Vinod Argyle also has temper issues. We have faith in the judicial system."

MNS worker assaults woman

On August 28, an elderly woman was assaulted and abused by an MNS worker in Mumbai. This happened when a woman named Prakash Devi raised an objection over MNS workers installing wooden poles for advertisement in front of her medical shop. The man who was carrying the installation allegedly started trashing her after the woman asked the MNS workers to stop. A video later went viral where the MNS worker was clearly seen assaulting the woman. He went to the extent of pushing her with force, making her weep and embarrassed publicly.