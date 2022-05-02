MNS Cancels Maha Aarti Scheduled For May 3; Raj Thackeray To Inform Next Move Tomorrow

In a big development, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has cancelled its statewide 'Maha Aarti' which was scheduled for tomorrow. MNS chief Raj Thackeray made the announcement on his official Twitter handle.

"The loudspeaker issue is not a religious matter but a subject of public interest. What further needs to be done, I will inform tomorrow through my Twitter handle," said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president.

Notably, all eyes were on the Maha Aarti by MNS, which was also significant given that members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal were expected to take part in it. The two outfits had held a meeting with the senior leaders of the MNS in Pune after which they had joined hands with the Raj Thackeray-led party to participate in statewide Maha Aarti on May 3.

Raj Thackeray reiterates loudspeaker ultimatum at mega Aurangabad rally

Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad a day earlier, MNS chief Thackeray had asserted that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. However, he reiterated his ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques.

The MNS chief said, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only."

He added further, "It is my humble request to the administration that today is the 1st. Tomorrow, it is the 2nd. Eid is on the 3rd. I don't want to spread any poison at their festival. I will not listen from the 4th. It is my request to all the Hindu brothers and sisters of Maharashtra that you must play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume wherever their loudspeakers are installed."

Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that the Aurangabad Police will probe the speech delivered by the MNS president in Aurangabad. As per sources, the police shall examine whether he said anything unlawful, hurt religious sentiments, or incited hatred amongst the communities. It is likely to submit a report to the Maharashtra Home Department either by May 3.