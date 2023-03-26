MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai; Alliance On Cards?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday visited Raj Thackeray’s residence to hold a meeting with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief. The meeting has led to speculation that a possible alliance between the two parties might take place before the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election.

The meeting hints at a possible tie-up between Raj Thackeray’s MNS, BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Notably, Raj Thackeray is not in good terms with his cousin and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and therefore is likely to join his opponents.

Earlier in September last year, Shinde and Thackeray met each other at his new residence 'Shivtirth' in Dadar, raising speculations of their unification. The meeting between the two leaders occurred after Eknath Shinde, who led the rebel Shiv Sena camp, became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray slams Uddhav

Addressing a mega rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 22, Raj Thackeray blamed Uddhav Thackeray for the split of Shiv Sena and alleged that many party leaders left because of him (Uddhav).

“The current political situation in Maharashtra is not going in a good direction. It hurts when I see the war for the Shiv Sena symbol. When I left Shiv Sena, some people (Uddhav) spread rumours about me, but now that person himself couldn't handle the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray,” Raj Thackeray said.

Launching an attack on Aaditya Thackeray, the MNS leader while addressing the rally stated that he is not sure if the second person after Uddhav (Aaditya) will be able to handle Shiv Sena. Intensifying his attack on Aaditya Thackeray, he questioned, “Some people told that MNS was finished. Those who spoke against MNS, what is their situation now?”