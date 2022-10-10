MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Saints From Ayodhya At His Residence In Dadar

On Monday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray met the saints of Ayodhya at his residence 'Shivtirth' in Mumbai's Dadar.

According to sources, other MNS leaders were also present during the meeting.

Earlier in June, MNS supremo Raj Thackeray cancelled his Ayodhya visit realising that it was a "trap" set by his opponents. This came after BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh warned Thackeray that he will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tenders an apology for humiliating north Indians in the past.

Image: Saints from Ayodhya meet Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai. Source: Republic

Earlier, Raj Thackeray said, "I wanted to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi and the place where karsevaks were killed. Some people don't understand emotions in politics. If I decided to go there, thousands of MNS workers and Hindus from Maharashtra would have followed me there. If something would have happened, you would have retaliated, cases would have been filed against you and you would have been thrown into jail."

Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya opposed by BJP

Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya was strongly opposed by Brijbhushan Singh, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh. Irked by his "humiliating" remarks against north Indians, Singh warned that Thackeray will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tendered a public apology.

Notably, during the initial years of the party's formation, the MNS chief made offensive and distasteful remarks against the migrants from north Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The MNS championed the cause of 'Marathi Manoos' and launched an agitation in 2008 during which candidates from north India who arrived at Kalyan to take a railway exam were assaulted.

'MNS should rectify its mistake:' Brijbhushan Singh

Singh said that MNS should rectify its mistake and Thackeray must apologise for his misconduct in the past. "We've been watching since 2008, they brought up the issue of 'Marathi Manush', whereas 80 per cent of contribution to Mumbai's development came from those who don't belong to the city. The MNS should rectify its mistake. Raj Thackeray must apologise to north Indians lest I won't allow him to enter Ayodhya. I have requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath not to meet him until he seeks an apology," said the BJP MP.