MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Slams NCP, Says Party At Fault For Caste Based Politics In State

Taking a jibe at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said that caste-based politics has been on a rise in the state ever since the NCP came into existence.

"After the formation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the year 1999, differences between communities started increasing in Maharashtra. After that only caste-based politics started in the state," the MNS chief told reporters in Pune on Friday.

While acknowledging that caste-based politics has always existed in the state, Thackeray said that the situation has deteriorated after the NCP entered state politics. He said, "Every political party is aware of it, that after 1999 when NCP was founded differences between two communities increased."

According to the MNS chief, caste-based politics has started to reach the daily lives of the people. "I was trying to tell this to Maharashtra people. In the last 15-20 years, the caste system reached schools and also exists between friends. It has spread to a larger extent," he said and emphasised the need to withdraw caste from politics.

Thackeray's message to people on saving the country

Stressing on the need for unity, Thackeray said that the efforts and dreams of the youth must not be wasted for hatred. “The dreams of this young generation should not become victims of the hateful propaganda going on at all levels in the country and in our state. On the contrary, one must create an atmosphere that will empower them to stand against the rulers who spread social hatred and raise the slogan of ‘Satyamev Jayate’," he said.

In a recent social media post, the MNS leader had said that while India has made immense progress, development has not been uniform in all states. “Have all the states benefitted from this growth? Unfortunately, the answer is no. The unbalanced growth and development has created several issues for the country. Massive rise in population, challenges in the agriculture sector, stress on industries, service sector, lack of coordination between education and job opportunities and the issue of migration — for all these issues, we need solutions, by keeping the country first, (sic)" he had written.

