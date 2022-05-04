MNS Chief Raj Thackeray To Address Media Shorty As Loudspeaker Ultimatum Ends

Amid high tension over Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum, the MNS chief is all set to address the media shorty. According to reports, Raj Thackeray is likely to issue statements concerning the ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques today at 1 pm.

While MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande welcomed the move of some mosques that didn't play their prayers loudly on loudspeakers today. He said, "Police are doing their job, we will do our work. We welcome those mosques which didn't play prayers on loudspeakers today".

In a recent update, Sandip Deshpande and MNS secretary and former corporator Sandeep Deshpande have been detained by the Mumbai Police.

The police stated that by and large no speakers were used for Azaan in Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli and some other places in Jalna, Nanded, Nandurbar, Shirdi and Shrirampur in the morning. The Police also told Republic that MNS leaders had gathered in large numbers outside Mosques but additional force was deployed and all loudspeakers that the MNS workers had with them were seized immediately. Speaking about the loudspeaker row, the police opined that there is an attempt to disturb the peace in the State but that strict action will be taken against them and perpetrators will be produced before the Court soon.

So far, over 1,000 MNS activists are detained to prevent them from creating law and order issues by blaring out Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers at double volume near mosques. While prohibitory notices are issued to another 14,000 workers.

A non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray has been issued by a court in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district, in connection with a 14-year-old case. In addition, Mumbai police have served him a notice under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, related to preventing cognizable offences, as a precautionary measure.

Police have issued precautionary notices under various sections of the CrPC to more than 300 people including prominent MNS leaders like Rajeev Javlekar in the Central Mumbai region in an attempt to ensure that the situation remains under control.

Raj Thackeray addresses rally in Aurangabad

MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad on Sunday and said, “Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won’t listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume.”

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

In an open letter, the MNS chief appealed to the people to lodge a complaint with the police by dialing 100 if they are distributed by the sound of Azaan.

