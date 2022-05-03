MNS Chief Raj Thackeray To Chair Key Meeting With Party Top Brass Ahead Of May 4 Ultimatum

With the clock ticking on his ultimatum seeking loudspeaker removal in Maharashtra, MNS supremo Raj Thackeray has now called for a meeting with senior party leaders. Thackeray will now chair the key meet set to be held at 10 am on Tuesday ahead of the party’s May 4 loudspeaker ultimatum to the government. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has also called for a meeting with the Senior police officials at 11 am on May 3.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief has given an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing, which he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques. Ahead of the ultimatum, Raj Thackeray will now hold a key meeting with senior MNS leaders to decide the next move.

The call for a key meeting comes only hours after the MNS cancelled its state-wide 'Maha Aarti' which was scheduled for today. MNS chief on Monday made the announcement on his official Twitter handle and stated that the decision had been taken keeping in mind the celebrations of Eid by the Muslim community. Meanwhile, he reiterated that the loudspeaker ultimatum stays in place and also mentioned that the loudspeaker issue is not a religious matter but a subject of public interest.

Raj Thackeray hell-bent on May 4 ultimatum

Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, Raj Thackeray reiterated his loudspeaker ultimatum. While highlighting that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra, the MNS supremo made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only".

On this occasion, the disgruntled cousin of the CM again hailed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for the removal of loudspeakers. Raj Thackeray opined, "If loudspeakers can be removed in Uttar Pradesh, why can't they be removed in Maharashtra? All loudspeakers are illegal. The Supreme Court has mandated that you have to take the permission of the local police station before installing loudspeakers? No one has permission." The 53-year-old 'humbly' requested the administration to get the loudspeakers removed, saying that he would "not listen to anyone after May 4".

Meanwhile, the report with regards to his speech has been presented to the Maharashtra DGP. The DGP will be forwarding the report to the government.

Image: PTI