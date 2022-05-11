MNS Claims 'Raj Thackeray Received Death Threat'; Asks MVA Govt To Ramp Up Security

In a massive claim on Wednesday, senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar alleged that party supremo Raj Thackeray had received a death threat via a letter. According to him, the letter warned that both of them will be killed if they don't back off from their loudspeaker campaign. The MNS chief had threatened that Hanuman Chalisa would be played at double the volume in front of mosques that play Azaan via illegal loudspeakers. Earlier in the day, Nandgaonkar personally met Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and handed him the letter.

Calling upon the Maharashtra government and the Centre to beef up Raj Thackeray's security, Bala Nandgaonkar said, "In connection with the loudspeaker agitation, I have received death threats. Not just me, Raj Thackeray has also been given a death threat in the same letter. I showed the letter to Sahab yesterday. After that, I met Commissioner Pandey and Joint Commissioner Juhu (Crime). Today, I met Home Minister Patil and gave him the information about the letter and gave it to him."

Police crackdown over loudspeaker row

On May 4, the police swung into action and detained over 250 MNS workers across the state who tried to play Hanuman Chalisa. Moreover, the Mumbai Police has also issued a notice to Thackeray under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene to prevent a cognizable offence. However, he remained undeterred by the action taken against his party workers and affirmed that the agitation will continue until illegal loudspeakers are removed from places of worship, especially mosques.

Taking objection to the fact that the police has given permission to some mosques to install loudspeakers, Raj Thackeray told the media, "Our agitation will continue till all unauthorized loudspeakers are removed. The agitation is not about 1 day. This is a long-term issue. When the state government is saying that we are following the Supreme Court, then do it completely. We are not going to be happy just because Azaan didn't take place at 92% of places today."