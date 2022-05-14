MNS Decries Akbaruddin Owaisi's 'Dog Vs Lion' Remark; 'Will Bury His Provocative Politics'

Lambasting All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for his remarks on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supremo Raj Thackeray, MNS spokesman Yogesh Chile stated that they will bury the provocative politics of Owaisi in Maharashtra.

"Yesterday, Akbaruddin Owaisi visited Aurangzeb's tomb. We have no problem, If a son visits his father's tomb, what problem do we have? But we want to inform them that the way we buried Aurangzeb in the soil of Maharashtra, in a similar way we will bury the provocative politics of Owaisi in the soil of Maharashtra," Yogesh Chile proclaimed on Friday. Referring to Owaisi's "Dog vs Lion" remark on Raj Thackeray, Chile said, "Let this dog bark, it won't affect us. We know how to put a lease on this barking dog."

Notably, on Thursday, Owaisi junior, in a veiled attack on MNS chief Raj Thackeray, made provocative remarks against him amid the ongoing loudspeaker row.

'Owaisi brothers are headmasters of hatred politics': BJP

It is pertinent to mention here that Akbaruddin Owaisi's provocative remarks earned him massive condemnation as BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the AIMIM leader for making hateful speeches. Speaking to Republic on Friday, Poonawalla said, "Both the Owaisi brothers are the headmasters of hatred politics. They make such kinds of speeches, provocative hatred speeches." He added, "In Maharashtra, Owaisi visited terrorist Aurangzeb's tomb and government files cases against those who chant Hanuman Chalisa. Maharashtra government takes no action on speeches made by Owaisi, PFI."

Reacting to the matter, BJP MLA from Maharashtra, Ram Kadam said, "MNS leader raised his voice so that everyone abides by the Supreme Court decision, what’s wrong in that?" Kadam slammed Akbaruddin Owaisi for paying a visit to Aurangzeb's tomb and took a jibe at the Maharashtra government for not taking any action against Akbaruddin, the brother of the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. "Owaisi has given respect to Aurangzeb's Tomb. Aurangzeb demolished several Hindu temples. Maharashtra government should put sedition charges on Owaisi," Kadam said.

Owaisi's attack on Raj Thackeray

As the political furore surrounding loudspeaker usage in religious institutions is yet to subside, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi made a veiled attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in Aurangabad on Thursday. Addressing a meeting in Aurangabad, Akbaruddin, without mentioning Raj Thackeray by name, said, "I have not come here to answer anyone, nor to call anyone bad. I don't want to answer anyone...I would say that those who bark, let them bark. Whatever breed the dog is of, let the dog bark as it wants to. The work of lions is to walk away quietly." Further asserting that he was not scared of anyone, he cautioned the public that, “we should avoid falling into a trap”.

Earlier, Akbaruddin Owaisi visited Aurangzeb's grave in Khuldabad in Aurangabad and offered flowers. He was accompanied by Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and former MLA Waris Pathan.