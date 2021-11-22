MNS Demands Aurangabad Administration To Withdraw 'no Vaccine, No Fuel' Order

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday demanded that the "no vaccine, no fuel" COVID-19 restriction in force in fuel pumps in Aurangabad district must be withdrawn. The order to pump functionaries to not issue fuel till the buyer's vaccination certificate is checked was issued by district collector Sunil Chavan, and he had taken action against one fuel pump outlet on Sunday for violating the directive.

MNS district president Suhas Dashrathe told the media that his party would agitate if the order was not revoked in 24 hours as it was causing hardships to people. The district administration of Aurangabad in Maharashtra had asked ration shops, gas agencies and petrol pumps to supply groceries and fuel only to those citizens who have taken at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

According to a report by PTI, Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan directed authorities of the fair price shops, gas agencies and petrol pumps to check the vaccination certificates of customers. If the order is not followed, the administration will take action against the person/s concerned under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, an official said.

The collector had recently also ordered that people who have not taken a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed entry at historic sites and monuments in Aurangabad, after the vaccination figures in the region were found to be low. In order to step up the vaccination drive, the Aurangabad zilla parishad has decided to extend the inoculation process in the evening, another official said as reported by PTI.

"Many people work in agricultural fields from morning to evening. Hence, to facilitate their inoculation, the zilla parishad will undertake vaccination from 5 pm to 8 pm in the district," the Zilla Parishad's health officer Sudhakar Shekle was quoted by PTI.

As per Zilla Parishad's health officer Sudhakar Shekle, the first such drive was organised on Tuesday in Kaygaon village, located on the Aurangabad-Ahmednagar district border, and 100 doses were given to residents. Furthermore, Shekle added that public announcements were also being made to create awareness amount the importance of vaccination.

