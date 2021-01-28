MNS Files Complaint Against Maharashtra Energy Min Nitin Raut On Cheating Power Consumers

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has once again become aggressive over the issue of inflated electricity bills and has filed a complaint against Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut for not fulfilling the promise of giving concession in 'exorbitant' electricity bill received by the people of Maharashtra during the lockdown.

Complaint registered against Min Nitin Raut

In the complaint filed against him, MNS has accused Minister Nitin Raut of cheating electricity consumers across the state. Besides the state Energy Minister, the complaints have also been filed against the Energy Secretary and General Manager of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

According to sources, one complaint has been filed at Shivaji Park Police Station, while another at Wagle Estate police station in Thane. Under the leadership of MNS Mahim Assembly Division President Yashwant Killedar, the MNS workers had visited Shivaji Park Police Station and submitted a memorandum to the senior police inspector to lodge a complaint. Meanwhile, in Thane, the complaint has been filed by the party's city unit chief Ravindra More. Earlier in lockdown, several people including Bollywood celebrities too expressed shock over the electricity bill amounts that they received amid the lockdown.

This comes after Nitin Raut during Diwali 2020 had hinted at a major relief to electricity consumers. however, he changed his mind and later blamed the Centre for not clearing the state's dues on GST which could have enabled the Maharashtra government to extend relief. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had instructed all the regional offices to recover the arrears and immediately cut off the power supply if the payments are made. The MSEDCL has said its hands are tied as non-recovery is leading to a crisis for the MSEDCL in running its day-to-day operations.

Over the last year, the topic of exorbitant and often arbitrary power bills received by people in Mumbai had become a big talking point, with Bollywood celebrities also often posting their own bills to emphasise this. Protests were held on this as well. Matters reached a nadir as all of Mumbai experienced a black-out on October 12, following which a state-power companies blamegame began.

