MNS Leader Says Party's Stand On Loudspeaker Ban Clear; 'Court's Ruling Should Be Obeyed'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) General Secretary Shalini Thackeray on Saturday said that the party's stand on the demand for a ban on loudspeakers atop mosques has been very clear. She said that the MNS demands that the court's ruling should be followed.

The Bombay High Court ruling in 2016 had directed the removal of illegal loudspeakers instaled at religious places, including mosques, in Maharashtra. The court had also said that religious places should follow noise pollution rules.

"Our stand has been very clear we are saying the court ruling should be followed. We have been saying it for past so many years but since it has not been implemented we had to take a stand.

"I don't understand statements which are coming from the ruling government of Maharashtra because whichever government is ruling has not implemented the court's ruling. Raj Thackeray has taken a stand that loudspeakers have to come out because it is a nuisance to the citizens of Maharashtra. I think it is the repercussions of that, people who are really affected with this particular nuisance from the whole of India are coming in support of Raj Thackeray," she added.

The row over loudspeakers erupted after MNS chief Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. He has demanded the removal of loudspeakers before May 3 and waring the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that his party will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if his demand was not met by the deadline.

PFI issues threat over demand for loudspeaker ban in Maharashtra

On Friday, the Popular Front of India (PFI) issued an open threat over the demands of loudspeakers ban atop mosques. PFI Mumbra president Matin Shekhani warned that if anyone touches the loudspeaker, the PFI will not spare them.

"Some people are trying to disrupt peace. Some have problems with Azaan while some have problems with madrassas and mosques. PFI wants peace, but don't provoke us otherwise we won't spare. If any mosques, madrassa or loudspeaker is touched, PFI will lead the struggle," Shekhani warned.

Later, an FIR was registered against him for illegal gathering under IPC section 188 and sections 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Reacting to PFI's threat, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said that he himself wants peace but if someone challenges him, then he will play Hanuman Chalisa in Mumbra.